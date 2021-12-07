Goodbye to long lines at Rockford’s Driver Services Facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Long lines could be coming to an end at some local Illinois Driver Services Facilities.

Starting Tuesday, drivers have to pick a time and date for visits to the E. State Street location in Rockford. Appointments are required for behind the wheel road tests, real IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID care renewals.

Residents can still walk-in for things like license plate stickers or applying for a vehicle title.

The change came after facilities experienced long wait times caused by the pandemic.