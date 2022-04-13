ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill is opening a brand new thrift store on McFarland Road, across from Woodman’s, and is holding open interviews to staff the new location.

Open positions include sales associates, warehouse staff, and department managers.

Interviews were done on the spot on Wednesday.

“Really, it’s all about the mission. We are providing opportunities for people with barriers and all the work we do goes towards that. So, it’s amazing to work for an organization that has such a great mission,” said Goodwill’s Melissa Larson.

More interviews will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goodwill is in the former Gander Mountain store, at 3806 McFarland Road.

A Tesla showroom was proposed for the site in February of 2021 after the City Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use permit for the location. The space has been empty since 2019.