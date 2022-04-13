ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill is planning to open its newest store in Rockford, and they need employees to run it.

Job interviews will be happening throughout the month at the new location, 3068 McFarland Road, across from Woodman’s. They are looking to hire both part-time and full-time positions. Full-time positions include benefits.

A Goodwill administrator said that there are a number of openings they still need filled.

“We are hiring for multiple positions at this point,” said human resource specialist Melissa Larson. “We are looking for our general staff, we are looking for a sales associate, we are looking for a wares processes, we’re looking for household goods, we’re looking for tech style processors, people who go though the clothes. We’re looking for donation attendees and we’re also looking for an assistant store manager, as well as department manager.”

There is another hiring fair on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Other dates are April 19, 20, 25 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.