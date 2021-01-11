Goodwill offering free tax filing services to qualifying residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season is upon us and Goodwill says it will help residents file their taxes, beginning January 25th.

The initiative is part of Goodwill’s “Good Taxes” program. To qualify for assistance, individuals or families need to make less than $57,000 a year.

This is the 12th year that Goodwill has offered the free service. Last year, the organization says it helped more than 2,300 people in the Rockford area.

Goodwill’s free tax sites will be hosted at the following locations:

1. Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center – 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL, on Mondays thru Wednesdays and Fridays – 9am to 4pm

2. HomeStart Rockford – 803 N. Church St., Rockford, IL on select Tuesdays – 9am to 3pm

3. HomeStart Freeport – 307 W. Main St., Freeport, IL on select Tuesdays – 9am to 3pm

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, go to http://www.goodwillni.org/good-taxes or call (815) 987-6200.

