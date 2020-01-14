Goodwill offers free tax preparation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Goodwill says it will help stateline-area residents file their taxes, beginning January 27th.

Residents who qualify for the free service can make an appointment now.

To qualify, individuals and families must earn less than $56,000 a year.

Volunteers will help residents claim any special credits and deductions.

Goodwill’s free tax services will be hosted at the following locations:

Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center – 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL, Monday thru Saturday – 9am to 5pm

Rock Valley College – Woodward Technology Center – 3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL, Thursdays – 4pm to 8pm

DeKalb Goodwill Resource Room – 1037 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL, Mondays and Tuesdays – 2pm to 6pm

Beloit Public Library – 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, WI, Select Fridays – 10am to 3:30pm (call for information).

To schedule an appointment, click here or call (815) 987-6200.

