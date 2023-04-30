ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An antitrust lawsuit against Google will move forward despite the company’s attempt to have the case thrown out.

Illinois is one of the 17 states that have joined Justice Department in its lawsuit.

A federal judge in Virginia rejected Google’s motion, saying that there is enough for the DOJ to continue its case. It argues that the company has monopolized online advertising.

Attorneys for Google, however, said that the lawsuit ignores the reality of the digital advertising space, and that it competes with companies like Amazon, TikTok and Meta.