ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2024 SOAR awards, which will feature performances by some of Gospel music’s biggest names, will be returning to the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

This will mark the award show’s 7th year and promises to showcase up-and-coming talent as well.

New this year, the show will be recorded and aired nationwide, a sign of how much the show has grown in such a short time, organizers say.

“We started at the Tabala [Event Center, at 7910 Newburg] with a few hundred people. We’ve grown to almost selling out this venue,” said SOAR CEO Justin Francis. “It’s grown to where we have over 3 billion streams world wide, via YouTube. We have social media platforms with 3 million impressions. So, it’s grown. People are talking about it and it’s been international. We’ve grown to now be the second largest gospel awards show in the world.”

Last year, the show helped bring more than $215,000 to the local economy.

The 2024 SOAR awards will take place Monday, March 4th at 7 p.m. and will honor Marvin Sapp, Ricky Dillard, Travis Greene, and Kim Burrell, and will be hosted by Todd Dulaney.