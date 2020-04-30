Gov. Pritzker calls Rockford a COVID-19 ‘hot spot’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called Rockford a “hot spot” for COVID-19 infections in the state, saying “People in that area, and the surrounding counties, need to be extraordinarily careful.”

Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, announced 23 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 426 confirmed cases in the county.

“Unfortunately, Rockford is a hot spot in this state,” Pritzker said. “Winnebago County has quite a number of infections and its something that we’re watching very closely.”

Martell also encouraged anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 to seek testing at one of Rockford’s test facilities, and said any healthcare workers or essential workers should be tested as a precaution.

The testing centers are set up to handle up to 500 tests per day, and Martell said they are not being used to full capacity.

Researchers have said testing 15 percent of the population helps determine the roadmap to reopening communities in the United States.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

