Gov. Pritzker doubles down on high school basketball being pushed back

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Just one day after the IHSA announced it would move forward with its boys’ and girls’ basketball schedules, Governor J.B. Pritzker says he still wants them to be postponed.

“We’re not shutting them down, we ask that they be moved to the spring,” says Pritzker. “What we’re trying to do is get to a point where positivity levels are much lower, where the number of cases in our state is much lower, and where I hope and pray we will have much better treatments and vaccines available.”

At a press conference earlier this week, Pritzker said high risk sports would be put on hold. He was adamant that this would just be a push back, not a cancellation of the seasons.

“We want kids to be able to train, to perform their skills, to condition themselves for the sport,” says Pritzker. “Even at the most high-risk level sports, we want them to be able to at least do that.”

The IHSA followed up the very next day by backing their original Return to Activities guidelines, defying the Governor’s orders. The organization announced masks must be worn by players, coaches, and officials, indoor events would be capped at 50 people, and it would be up to individual school districts on whether or not they would want to play.

“Schools, I think, as I’ve said several times could be subject to legal liability if something happens as a result of them playing a sport that we’ve issued guidance about,” says Pritzker.

