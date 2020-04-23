Gov. Pritzker expected to announce 30 day extension to stay-at-home order on Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce the extension of his stay-at-home executive order during Thursday’s press briefing.

The briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. CT.

According to WLS, the order will be extended by 30 days. The stay-at-home order was originally set to expire on April 30th.

Officials are watching for a “sustained” drop in new cases of COVID-19, as well as enough hospital capacity to handle a second wave of patients, and the ability to perform contact tracing on those who have come in contact with someone infected.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single day number yet, and 98 additional deaths.

Illinois currently has 35,108 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 1,565 deaths.

You can see coronavirus cases by zip code using this interactive map.

