Gov. Pritzker signs bill to put free feminine hygiene products in girls and boys’ bathrooms

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday making free tampons available in high school boys and girls’ bathrooms.

The bill was part of a larger package of bills aimed at making free feminine hygiene products available to low-income residents, and at college campuses and homeless shelters

“I’ve made it a top priority to ensure that our state is at the forefront of protecting women’s rights and women’s health – all the more important as attacks against reproductive rights surge across the nation,” said Pritzker.

There was some opposition to the legislation, which passed both the House and the Senate.

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) spoke out in opposition to the bill, saying “why do you feel it is appropriate to put menstrual products in male bathrooms for children?”

Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-Chicago) said they could also be used by transgender students, or obtained by a male friend of a girl in need of them.

“There are only two genders. To put female products in a male bathroom is not only confusing to a sixth-grader but completely inapplicable. So as a male who did go to a public high school, as a male who went to bathrooms from sixth grade to 12th grade, I can promise you not one of my male friends ever needed these,” Chesney said.

Currently, Illinois requires tampons to be provided to students who need them, but the supplies are kept in the nurse’s office.