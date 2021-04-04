Gov. Pritzker frees man accused of double murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Gerald Reed, who claims he was forced to confess to a double murder, has been released from an Illinois prison.

Reed spent more than 30 years behind bars in Joliet. Reed was convicted of a double murder in 1990, but said he was tortured to confess to the murders.

Gov. JB Pritzker commuted his life sentence this week.

The special prosecutor in Reed’s case released a statement on behalf of the victims, saying, “Illinois’ violent offenders are treated with more respect than the victims of crime.”

Reed’s attorney says his team has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories