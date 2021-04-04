Gov. Pritzker frees man accused of double murder

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Gerald Reed, who claims he was forced to confess to a double murder, has been released from an Illinois prison.

Reed spent more than 30 years behind bars in Joliet. Reed was convicted of a double murder in 1990, but said he was tortured to confess to the murders.

Gov. JB Pritzker commuted his life sentence this week.

The special prosecutor in Reed’s case released a statement on behalf of the victims, saying, “Illinois’ violent offenders are treated with more respect than the victims of crime.”

Reed’s attorney says his team has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court.