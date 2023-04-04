CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made a stop in the stateline on Tuesday to kick-off a new infrastructure project.

Replacement of the Perryville Bridge over I-39 and Bypass 20 is just getting underway, the first step in an over $300 million project to modernize the interstate. Funding comes from the bipartisan “Rebuild Illinois” capital program.

The current Perryville Bridge was built in the 1960s. The structure is now outdated and has a low clearance height.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Pritzker said that local and state lawmakers pushed to make this, and other recent projects, possible.

“Whether it’s the Perryville Bridge replacement or the South Alpine Road resurfacing, or the new rail service to Chicago, or the new casino, your mayor, your senators, your representatives and your union leaders have been steadfast advocates for each and every one of you, growing the economy and creating thousands of new jobs right here,” Pritzker said.

The current Perryville Bridge carries almost 8,000 vehicles every day.