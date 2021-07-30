Gov. Pritzker issues executive order creating Illinois Office of Equity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday issued an executive order establishing an Office of Equity to “promote diversity, equity, and inclusion across state government.”

“It’s been the mission of my administration to carry forth justice and equity in all that we do for the people of Illinois,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud that this Executive Order will help shape a more equitable system of justice that makes our state stronger and expands opportunities for all of our residents. It is a goal of mine for the nation to look to Illinois as a leader in true equity. The action we’re taking today takes us one step closer to that goal.”

The office will create sustainable procedures for state agencies by making diversity, equity and inclusion resources available to all state employees. This includes coordinating trainings to reflect best practices and working to prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace. To ensure lasting benefits, the office will establish tangible goals by developing statewide benchmarks to measure progress.