HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to critics of Illinois gun laws.

The National Rifle Association tweeted about Monday’s Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, saying that “since 1950… 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones.” Highland Park bans owning assault rifles.

Pritzker countered with “100% of mass public shootings happen with guns.” The governor was not the only Democrat to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of the tragedy, as Vice President Kamal Harris visited Highland Park Tuesday night.

“There are going to be people who say that today is not the day that now is not the time to talk about guns,” Pritzker said. “I’m telling you, there is no better day and no better time than right here and right now.”

“We got to be smarter as a country in terms of who has access to what, and in particular assault weapons,” Harris added. “And we got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously.”

State Senator Darren Bailey, Pritzker’s opponent in the November general election, wants to get rid of the FOID card. A statement released by his campaign on Tuesday said that he wants a special session to “prioritize our budget to better fund mental health services and law enforcement.”