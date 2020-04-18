Gov. Pritzker recognizes Rochelle distillery for helping out healthcare workers

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — During Saturday’s press briefing, Governor Pritzker gave credit to many businesses he called an example to the rest of the state. Governor Pritzker called efforts displayed at Kennay Farms “a sign of hope” in these trying times.

Kennay Farms in Rochelle has been making hand sanitizer for weeks. They began selling it in both bulk and smaller quantities for community members. They previously donated the product to local healthcare facilities and fire departments.

The owners say they were just happy to help out. They are selling the sanitizer for around 60 cents per ounce.

Their current hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“[We] appreciate the community’s support. We’re really excited that this was something that we were able to do. We’re small enough as a family business that we could react quickly, but we’re large enough that we can produce a lot hand sanitizer to get out to the public,” Co-owner Doris Kennay said.

The distillery is located at 416 Lincoln Hwy in Rochelle.

