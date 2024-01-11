(WTVO) — As Rockford, Chicago and outlying suburbs grapple with an influx of migrants from the southern border, local leaders have established different policies to regulate migrant travel.

Recently, migrants expected to be bussed to Chicago from Rockford’s airport were dropped off across Chicagoland, leading to a scramble amongst suburban leadership to regain control of a growing problem.

While a uniform, statewide policy could help reduce confusion and streamline migrant travel, Governor J.B. Pritzker was pessimistic about the state’s ability to implement one.

“The laws don’t exist in the state of Illinois for us to do that today, we can’t just impose some rules from the state level on every city, every county, every township,” Pritzker said, according to The Center Square.

Pritzker added that his administration is working on plans to deter more planes carrying migrants from Texas to Illinois.

“In general, you can’t tell a group of people or an aircraft that it can’t come somewhere,” Pritzker said. “On the other hand, there are lots of things that I think would be a significant deterrent and they are already working.”

A plane carrying over 300 migrants from Texas arrived in Rockford on New Year’s Eve. While the Rockford’s Mayor’s Office said it was not aware of any other flights coming from Texas to Rockford at the moment, they added that the Texas Department of Emergency Management is handling the situation and Rockford is in contact with them.

“If we get more of these flights, we will activate our local Emergency Operations Center to coordinate logistics and planning to ensure the safety of all involved throughout this process,” a spokesperson said.