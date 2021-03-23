Gov. Pritzker signs economic anti-discrimination legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday to expand economic opportunities for Black and Brown residents across the state.

The four bills signed today aim to prevent employers from discriminating against people with criminal records, expand access to state contracts for minority-owned businesses, women, and individuals with disabilities, reduce interest on payday loans, and improve access to public housing.

Together, these four bills mark significant progress in our efforts to close the racial gaps and eliminate barriers that have for too long unfairly held Black and Brown Illinoisans back,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

The Employee Background Fairness Act, Senate Bill 1480, extends protections outlined in the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) to any Illinois resident with a conviction record. Under this new law, Illinois employers can no longer disqualify a job applicant or employee with a conviction record unless it is substantially related to the job.

The Economic Opportunity Bill (SB 1608) creates the Illinois Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) sets state standards for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to examine low- and moderate-income lending by state-chartered banks, credit unions and non-bank mortgage lenders.

The Predatory Loan Prevention Act (SB 1792), would directly address long-standing inequities by prohibiting lenders from charging more than 36 percent APR (annual percentage rate) on consumer loans.

The Public Housing Access Bill (SB 1980 HFA2) allows an individual with a felony conviction to live in federally assisted housing, helping to end the cycle of recidivism.