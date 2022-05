CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign a retail theft crime bill on Friday, at Chicago’s Water Tower Place, which has been hit by mobs of teen robbers in recent years.

Pritzker is expected to sign the bill at approximately 9:00 a.m.

The bill will create stiffer penalties for ringleaders of “smash and grab” thefts and makes it easier to prosecute them.

DEVELOPING…