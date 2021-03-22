Gov. Pritzker stands with Asian American community, urges people to report hate incidents

(WTVO) — Illinois leaders address a recent uptick in violence against Asian Americans. Gov. JB Pritzker and members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities stood in solidarity Monday afternoon.

Pritzker says acts of violence against those groups increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

I want the AAPI community in Illinois to know that I see the fear and anxiety that these events have forced into your lives, and the lives of your loved ones. And I want you to know that Illinois is your home. I will do everything in my power to protect you and welcome you. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 22, 2021

The meeting also comes nearly a week after a gunman killed six Asian Americans at two Atlanta massage parlors.

“I want to emphasize that the killings in Atlanta are not random, nor a one-time event. Years of misogyny, oppression, and white supremacy have led to this atrocity and continues to happen every day,” said Eva Nip, the lead organizer for the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community.

“This is a moment when every American should take time to reflect on what they’ve done, and what more they can do to stand up against bigotry,” added Gov. Pritzker.

The governor encouraged residents to report any hate-motivated incidents or discriminations to the Illinois Attorney General’s Civil Rights Hotline at 1-877-581-3692.