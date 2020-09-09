Gov. Pritzker to visit Rockford on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to make a stop in Rockford on Thursday, touring a Stateline job agency.

The Workforce Connection is set to receive an Employment Recovery Grant, but details on the amount have not been disclosed yet.

The money will be used to fund training programs. Job seekers can enroll in a program that will earn them a certification in an industry they choose.

Pritzker is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. CT and will be streamed here on mystateline.com and on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels (links below).

