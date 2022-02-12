BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, joined Illinois leaders to discuss the electric vehicle charging network in the state.

Buttigieg, Governor J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth met in Central Illinois on Saturday to tour Heartland Community College’s electric vehicle facility, as well as watch a demonstration from the college students on the vehicle’s engines.

The visit was in part to highlight the initiative Illinois has taken to position the state to succeed in the electric vehicle economy.

“We are making it easier for people to acquire an electric vehicle and to find a charging station across the state,” Pritzker said. “That’s something we intend to continue to do over the next decade.”

“We believe there is a strong policy role to make sure that the EV revolution happens quickly enough to beat climate change,” Buttigieg added. “That it happens on equitable terms and benefits every American, and that it is a made in America EV revolution.”

Pritzker said that his goal is to have a million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030.