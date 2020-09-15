Gov. Pritzker warns of budget cuts if Illinois doesn’t get federal help

(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warns that if the state does not get federal assistance to get through the health crisis, there will be budget cuts.

Pritzker says he sent a notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of at least 5% reductions for the current fiscal year.

The governor believes an economic rebound in Illinois will rely heavily on a boost from Washington.

“This is a nightmare scenario because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about local governments or state government in Illinois, this is about support for local and state governments across the nation. This is about support for our nation’s economic recovery that only the federal government can provide,” the governor said.

Pritzker also announced a second round of business interruption grants. Those will total $220 million. The governor says all small businesses affected by the pandemic can apply starting later this week.

