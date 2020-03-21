Gov. Pritzker asking former healthcare workers to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVO) — Governor Pritzker urged former medical professionals to help combat COVID-19 during his Saturday press breifing.

“We’re in the middle of a battle and we need reinforcements. I’m asking all former physicians, nurses, physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, and respiratory care therapists who recently left the field, whether to retirement or another profession, to come back and join the fight against COVID-19. We need your help now,” the governor pleaded.

Governor Pritzker announced that the state will be waiving all fees and expediting licenses and applications for those willing to rejoin the workforce immediately.

The governor also announced that all expiring licensees will be automatically extended until the end of September 2020.

“This is hero’s work. And all of you have our deepest gratitude for your willingness to serve,” Governor Pritzker added.

