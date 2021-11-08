Governor Pritzker pitches Illinois at U.N. summit

GLASGOW, Scot. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Green Energy Plan hit the global stage, as Governor J.B. Pritzker highlighted the state’s initiatives during a roundtable discussion at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

He was one of four U.S. governors to speak at the conference. Pritzker was on a mission to draw investors to build in Illinois. He used his time to highlight the state’s recent pledge to be carbon neutral in the next 25 years.

“We phased out coal and natural gas by 2045. We made critical investments in communities that have been disproportionately impacted and have suffered from climate change. We’ve doubled our investment in renewable energy. We’ve pledged to put a million EVs on the road by 2030,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker signed the “Clean Energy Jobs Act” into law back in September.