Governor Pritzker set to speak in Rockford tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor JB Pritzker is holding a press conference in Rockford at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Rockford YMCA Children’s Learning Center. At the beginning of the pandemic, the YMCA opened its doors for children of essential workers.

The governor is expected to answer questions from the continued coronavirus response to possible changes in law enforcement.

Eyewitness News will stream the press conference live on social media.

