SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The upcoming winter storm will not stop Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker from delivering his “State of the State” address.

Pritzker said that he will now give his speech at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. The change of venue comes after the General Assembly canceled sessions due to the storm.

Pritzker’s speech begins at noon and will be live streamed on mystateline.com.