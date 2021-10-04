Governor Pritzker to ensure minimum wage for workers with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure the minimum wage for people with disabilities.

Pritzker’s order prohibits state agencies from entering contracts with vendors who pay workers with disabilities a sub-minimum wage. Contracts with current vendors will also be renegotiated to come up to the standard.

That involves about 35 contracts.

“With this change, every contract the State of Illinois enters from now on will ensure people with disabilities receive a wage that affirms the value of their work, much like the change President Biden instituted at the federal level,” Pritzker said.

State agencies will also be encouraged to buy products and services produced and provided by people with disabilities.