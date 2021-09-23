Governor Pritzker unveils program to aid job seekers, small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced a $40 million program aimed at helping job seekers and small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Money for the “Workforce Recovery Grant Program” comes from the American Rescue Plan. The goal is to remove barriers, and boost access to training and job placement. Illinois is also investing $4 million into organizations across the state that help at-risk young people.

“I think this program is great because a lot of people do not really get to experience trade. So, now that we can dip and dop into the trade, and wood shop or construction,” said Chaseon Ervin, a BUILD Chicago Participant. “People who really do not have a platform now, have a major platform to showcase their abilities, and show that they are really wanted to work, and they really want to provide, and they really have skill sets needed to do certain things people really need.”

Locally, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois will receive $325 thousand.