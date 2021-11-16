Governor Pritzker’s electric vehicle bill could bring jobs to Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Many locals hope that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “Reimagining Electric Vehicle Act” can breath new life into the Stellantis Assembly Plant in Belvidere.

More than 2,000 jobs will have been eliminated from the facility by the end of the year, but officials said that electric vehicles can bring some of those jobs back to Boone County.

Part of the incentives in the act came from talks with Stellantis in hopes they will produce electric vehicles, or parts, at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to land something here,” said Pamela Lopez-Fettes, Executive Director of Growth Dimensions Economic Development. “I think that we are entertaining many other projects that could potentially land in our region and help service that employer.”

“Helping Stellantis reinvest in the area is definitely a region priority,” added Michael Dunn Jr, Executive Director of the Region 1 Planning Council.

Stellantis and Samsung recently partnered to create electric vehicle batteries.

“We are staring at the real potential for economic growth in the State of Illinois, and are taking the steps necessary to making Illinois a national leader in electric vehicle and battery production,” said Donovan Griffith, Senior Director of Government Affairs for the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

When asked if they are considering this type of manufacturing in Boone County, Stellantis would not comment. Griffith highlighted the efforts of Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer that took over a Mitsubishi plant in Central Illinois, and continues to grow.

“If you look at a company like Rivian, here in Illinois, only about a year ago they had a few hundred employees, now they have thousands. That’s the type of production we’re looking at in the electric vehicle and battery market,” Griffith said. “Those are the type of companies we’re hoping to bring in, or help, our current manufacturers retrofit to electric vehicles and have similar growth.”