SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Furry friends across Illinois are breathing a sigh of relief this week.

On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the “Protection of Dogs and Cats from Unnecessary Testing Act.” into law, his office announced.

The act “prohibits a testing facility from conducting a canine or feline toxicological experiment in the State, except for certain specified purposes.”

Dogs are often used to test toxic effects of a chemical or substance in humans, according to the Human Society of the United States.

“The dogs used in these tests—typically beagles bred specifically for sale to laboratories—spend their entire lives in barren laboratory settings. There, they are forced to ingest, inhale or are injected with potentially toxic substances, endure countless painful and distressful procedures, and are killed when the experiment ends.”

Studies have also found animal testing may be poor predictors of drug safety in humans.

“A 2006 review of 76 animal studies, for example, found that approximately 20% were contradicted in humans and only 37% were ever replicated in humans (10). A review of 221 animal experiments found agreement in human studies just 50% of the time—essentially randomly,”

One experiment now banned in Illinois is known as the “one-year pesticide test” on dogs, according to the Humane Society.

The test consists of force-feeding pesticides to dogs every day for a year. The dogs are then killed at the end if they have not already succumbed to the chemicals.

The Protection of Dogs and Cats from Unnecessary Testing Act is effective immediately.