Governors’ anger grows as federal vaccine stockpile vanishes

(AP) — Several governors expressed exasperation at the Trump administration after being assured that the federal government had enough vaccine stockpiled to speed up or expand state rollouts only to be later told those reserves don’t exist.

Among them are Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, who has been taking heat from the state’s Republican-led Legislature over the slow pace of vaccinations.

“I was told by the vice president, a couple days ago, and the secretary of health services that they’re opening the gates, we’re going to send you the remainder of what was stockpiled. I guess they may have been telling the truth because it’s zero,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Several other governors, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, were left scrambling to alter plans to expand the rollouts in their states, including to senior citizens.

