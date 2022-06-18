ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to get to the pool, or head out for a hike with a nice, cold beer at Severson Dells Nature Center.

“Drinks at the Dells” is one of the center’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Prairie Street Brewing Company and other local breweries were actually out on the trails at the nature center, offering tastings to hikers. There was also food, live music and games.

“We decided to bring it out here this year, so people get a chance to spend some time in nature and see and learn a little about what we do while enjoying the summer weather, all while supporting nature education,” said Ann Wasser, director of Severson Dells Nature Center.

All the money raised on Saturday goes back to the nature center for more programming.