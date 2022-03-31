ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Housing Authority hosted a graduation ceremony on Thursday for the Lifeforce Development Institute and Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

The event took place at the Nordloff Center, 118 N Main Street.

City of Rockford’s Director of Health and Human Services, Anqunette Parham, was the keynote speaker at the graduation.

The Lifeforce Development Institute is a 12-week work readiness course, that prepares people for the workforce. It offers programs to identify pathways out of poverty, financial empowerment skills, and holistic employment preparation.

Odessa Walker, Director of Human Services at the RHA, believes the program is key for those trying to get out of poverty.

“It’s all about the programming, you know getting the family ready to become more self-sufficient at the end and have economic sustainability, so they will go through courses like credit management, credit repair all those different things,” she said.