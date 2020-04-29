Graduating students find it hard to find jobs during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For college students, graduation marks and important jumping off point in their search for their dream job. Unfortunately, this year, the coronavirus outbreak halted that search for many.

Erin O’Boyle will soon graduate from Drake University in Iowa, and she says her search for a job hasn’t been easy, saying even internships have been hard to come by.

Rockford University’s career services director, Logan Glendenning, says despite uncertain times, employers are still trying to hire recent grads.

“We still have employers reaching out to us daily, trying to connect with students, trying to facilitate those moments,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of fear and uncertainty, of students not wanting to network or reach out, but for a lot of employers, it is still the right time.”

Glendenning also says students should utilize their time to freshen up resumes, create a list of goals, and develop a plan for their job search.

