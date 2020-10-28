Grand Jury: Rockford woman endangered child’s life by driving while high

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Lexis Groth has been indicted on charges of driving while high on drugs and endangering the life of a child in a car crash that happened on October 15th.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Groth was in an accident in the area of 20th and Harrison Avenue. Rockford Police determined there was evidence to warrant a investigation that Groth may have been under the influence of drugs.

On Wednesday, October 28th, a Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted Groth on charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Aggravated Driving with a Suspended License, and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

She faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted. Groth is due in court on November 9th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

