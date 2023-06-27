AMBOY Ill. (WTVO) — Amboy Fire Department received grant money thanks to the Siren Act. The funds will go towards helping pay for EMT training.

“Basically it offsets the cost of bringing on EMS and training only partially offsets the cost of continuing education for other entities. All those are direct costs and then be able to provide some high-level training here locally and for our neighbors,” said Amboy Fire Department Chief, Jeff Bryant.

Senator of Illinois, Dick Durbin, was in town to award the grant.

“Rural emergency services I think they are often ignored and overlooked,” Sen. Durbin said.

“Some concerns in southern Illinois for some direct funding source for equipping and training early EMS agencies. So we’ve been applying ever since the initiation bid was three years ago and have been awarded all three years,” said Bryant.

In those three years, Amboy has received $360 thousand. The funds can be used to pay for training and recruiting staff, conducting certification courses, and purchasing equipment.

“When it comes right down to it, this Amboy fire district had 400 calls last year. I mean, they’re busy. A lot of local residents, but also a lot of visitors to the campgrounds and things like this. And if you have people who are well-equipped and well-trained, they’re going to be saving lives. There’s no question about it,” Sen. Durbin said.

“We’ve been very fortunate to receive the funding at the end of the day it goes a long way in our community and our neighboring communities as well,” Bryant said.

So far this year $10.5 million in Siren Act Grants have been awarded across the country.