Grant program to provide relief for Illinois restaurant employees during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Samuel Adams and Greg Hill Foundation are bringing the Restaurant Strong Fund to Illinois to aid restaurant workers.

To be eligible, an individual must be a full time employee who worked at the same restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub for 3 months or more.

To apply, click here.

Initially unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18th on the heels of mandated Covid-19 closures in Boston, the original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week.

Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2,000,000 to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

