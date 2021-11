ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who turn to a local non-profit for hot meals will not have to wait in line quite as long.

Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St, received more than $21,000 from General Mills. The grant will pay for a Tilt Skillet, which provides a safer and more efficient way to cook for large groups.

Mission staff said the appliance will allow them to feed up to 150 people at once, which is welcome news, considering the mission gives away 350 meals on an average day.