ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — A Rockford safe haven for inner-city children received a pair of sizeable donations on Wednesday.

Rock House Kids received a total of $37,000 in grants from both the United Way of Rock River Valley and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Executive director De Lacny said the funding arrived at a crucial time, as the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with inflation, have impacted donations.

Lacny said the organization is grateful for the grants.

The Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency’s (NICAA) Head Start program was awarded a nearly $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

NICAA serves Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties. Head Start promotes school readiness for children from birth until age 5.

Nationwide, the program serves more than 36 million children.