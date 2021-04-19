GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released in deadly Winnebago County deputy shooting

WARNING: The video below is graphic in nature and may be disturbing to viewers.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana has released additional details on a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 10th, along with the body camera footage worn by four officers.

Investigators say the wife of Faustin Guetigo called the police and told officers he hit her. A deputy reported the woman had a bloody lip. Officers were unable to track down Guetigo.

Officials also released 911 calls and footage between Guetigo’s wife and officers/dispatchers.

Later that evening, the wife called the police again informing them that Guetigo had returned to the home in the 2100 block of Bellwort in Rockford.

A deputy saw the suspect outside of the home and began a dialogue, video shows. When the deputy tried to place him in custody, he resisted. Video also shows the wife tries to intervene. The deputy followed Guetigo to the backyard where he continued to refuse to place his hands behind his back to be placed in custody. After a brief struggle, Guetigo escaped the deputy and ran back inside.

Officials say the deputy then called for backup. Video shows the wife give deputies her house keys and permission to enter.

When deputies entered the home, they found Guetigo walking up the basement stairs, wielding an object later identified as a metal pipe. Video shows deputies shout at Guetigo to show them his hands and to drop the object before firing several times.

After officers fired several shots, Guetigo hit Sergeant Broullard with the pipe, knocking him unconscious.

A total of 11 shots were fired. Deputies then placed Guetigo in handcuffs and tried to provide medical assistance.

Guetigo died at the hospital. Sgt. Broullard was treated and released.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating.