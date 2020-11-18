Grassroots effort to bring fighter jet to Lena receives donation

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois made a donation to help display an Air Force fighter jet in Lena.

The F-4 Memorial Jet Committee received $500 from the association on Tuesday, bringing the organizers closer to a $150,000 goal to make a fighter jet the centerpiece of a veterans’ memorial.

Terry Yount, president of the Northwestern Illinois F-4 Jet Memorial Project said, “Most people who have joined the organization over the past couple of years have an affinity for the F-4. It was a versatile aircraft they used in practically any situation that was called for, and we all just have some connection with it.”

Organizers hope to start work on the memorial in the Spring.

MORE HEADLINES: