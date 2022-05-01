ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire put out a blaze at a house on Trenton Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to 609 Trenton Avenue, just a few blocks away from the Ingersoll Golf Course, around 2 p.m. Firefighters found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All of the occupants of the home were outside, and crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.

The home sustained fire damage on the first floor, while smoke damage was found throughout the rest of the home. One person was transported to a local hospital.

Damage to the house was estimated to be at $20,000, and the house was condemned. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.