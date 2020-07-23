Greenwich Annual Art Fair goes virtual due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic is forcing artists to show their works virtually at an annual Stateline art fair. The 72nd Greenwich Village Art Fair is moving online and casting a wider net for artworks.

The art fair will showcase a few pictures and a bio of the artist with a link to their websites. Fine crafts and crafts are being added to the catalog along with traditional works like paintings, ceramics, and photography.

Virtual studio visits, workshops, and performances will be streamed too. Artists costs have dropped, it’s not only a $30 application fee. Those are due August 16th.

For more information on the event, click here.

