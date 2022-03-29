ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A forensic pathologist revealed new details about the murder of Deputy Jacob Keltner during the federal trial of his accused killer, Floyd Brown, on Tuesday.

Keltner, a McHenry County deputy, was on special assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force when they tried to apprehend Brown at Rockford’s Extended Stay America hotel in March 2019.

Brown was the suspect in a series of burglaries in Bloomington in December 2018.

The prosecution showed the jury graphic autopsy photos from Keltner’s post-mortem examination on the first day of the trial.

Forensic pathologist Mark Peters, who conducted the autopsy on Keltner, said he was killed by a bullet that entered his right upper back and exited behind his left ear, causing a laceration to his ear and a brain hemorrhage.

“Jacob Keltner died from a gunshot wound to the back involving the head,” Peters said Tuesday.

Keltner was shot as he and other Marshals attempted to gain access to a hotel room in which Brown was staying.

After killing Keltner in a shootout with police, Brown allegedly jumped from a third-floor window to escape, and eventually led downstate law enforcement on a high-speed chase on I-55 near Bloomington. Brown crashed and then engaged in a standoff with police.

Brown has been charged with attempting to kill a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault Keltner; one count of using a deadly and dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals; one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of Deputy Keltner; and discharging a firearm during the assault and attempted murder of the Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals.

Keltner was hired by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm described Keltner as a hard-working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Part of I-90 has since been renamed in his honor.