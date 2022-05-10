BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — While it currently costs a lot for residents to fill up their cars, semi truck drivers are shelling out money as well, as diesel prices are also at all time highs, and semis carry about 300 gallons.

The price of diesel affects everyone. Eve if someone does not use it in their car, trucks are the way that residents get everything they buy in stores.

“Fuel prices go up.. everything goes up and then demand goes down, so then my demand for me goes down,” said Scott Skrogstad, president of SNL Trucking.

SNL Trucking has over 50 trucks which driver over 500 miles per day. Skrogstad said that everything people buy in stores probably comes by truck.

“It kills us and it kills the consumer when they go to buy that loaf of bread, whatever, and it’s really not the loaf of the bread because people are like, ‘well, I get that from a local guy, well I bring his flower in, you know, I bring his yeast, in I bring his sugar in,’ you know from all over the United States back to the Midwest, and so those prices have gone up you know 20…25%,” Skrogstad said.

It is not only fuel prices, but maintenance on the trucks is also more expensive as well.

“I see a very large increase in all the pricing for everything that we purchase, from oil to part for the trucks,” said Damien Yanckowitz, shop foreman for SNL Trucking.

The concern is that if diesel prices keep rising, some trucking businesses may be forced to close.

“It’s frustrating overall to try to run a small trucking company when you can’t get parts,” Yanckowitz said.

Another worry is that if consumers are forced to cut back on their spending, these trucks might not be making any trips, which means less money for the drivers.

“I want us to produce our own energy so it brings the cost down,” Skrogstad said. “When it brings the cost down, people will be more prosperous.. and when they are more prosperous, they buy more. When they buy more, my trucks move more and more demand for trucking.”

SNL Trucking said that they would consider getting all electric trucks as technology advances, which would eliminate the need for pricey diesel.

Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy, said that the higher diesel prices if causing grocery prices to go up.

“(There’s a) higher cost of getting those grocery store items to the store itself,” he said to Our Quad Cities.

The increase in prices is affecting farmers as well. They rely on diesel to fuel their tractors, which they need to harvest the food that is then sent to grocery stores, according to WAOW.

“Diesel is the fuel that powers the economy,” De Hann said to CNBC.