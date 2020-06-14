Ground beef recall issued as over 40,000 pounds of product may be contaminated by E. coli

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a news release alerting over 40,000 pounds of ground beef shipped nationwide are being recalled due to potential E. coli contamination, in what they’re classifying as a high health risk.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, an establishment based out of New Jersey, issued the recall on Saturday. The contamination was discovered during routine testing. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the ground beef have been reported, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service say they’re concerned some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers and urges that they be thrown away or returned.

The recalled beef items were produced on June 1, and shipped to retail locations nationwide. The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

The USDA warn that E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism, and that while most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults, and is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. USDA warns anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Below is a list of the products that are subject to recall:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Some examples of product labels to look for can be found here.

