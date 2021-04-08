Group asking Rockford men to become special advocates for abused children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is asking for volunteers to help children going through the court system.

Staff at the non-profit say they need more men to volunteer.

The volunteers will help children from abusive or neglectful homes as they navigate their way through the juvenile justice system.

Program leaders say there are more than 1,000 kids in Winnebago County in need of support, but only 250 are matched with advocates.

Although half of the kids in the court system are boys, only 20% of advocates are men, CASA says.

A recruiting event, called “Guys for Kids,” is scheduled for April 21st at the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St.

“So, we have a 50-50 distribution with kids that need some help, but our volunteers. we need some more balance there,” said Advocate Facilitator Steve Rosella. “So, we’d really like some men to come out and give the special gifts [that] I know they have, to these kids so we can help them grow up and become productive and healthy adults.”