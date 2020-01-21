Group lobbies to add ‘mental health tax’ to March primary ballot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County community group is lobbying to put a half-cent mental health and addiction tax on the March primary ballot.

Citizens for a Healthy Community held an informational meeting on Tuesday at the UIC Health Sciences Campus, 1601 Parkview Avenue.

According to the group, one-in-five people suffer from mental illness.

Citizens for a Healthy Community member, Paul Logli, said, “Rockford, and Winnebago County, is the largest urban area in the state that does not have a local funding mechanism to provide mental health and addiction services. So, we can’t wait for someone else to come to the rescue. The State of Illinois isn’t going to come to the rescue. We have to provide our own means.”

Over 200 people died from drug overdoses in Winnebago County last year.

