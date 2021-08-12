Group seeking volunteers to help children in the Winnebago County court system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted a volunteer fair on Thursday, to attract those with a little extra free time on their hands.

Program director Jillisa Bondurant says she has set a goal to recruit 200 volunteers by December, from one-time to reoccurring roles.

“I honestly don’t have words for it. Our volunteers have been put in some really tough situations, they make tough decisions, and we have some volunteers who have been around for 10 years, one who has been around for 30 years. And they keep showing up, because the children are that important to them,” she said.

CASA provides resources for children in the Winnebago County court system.